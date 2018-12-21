Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 39.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 35,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,694 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.12 million, down from 89,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 131,267 shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 18.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 75.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 5,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,645 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $721,000, up from 7,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 11.90M shares traded or 41.49% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $850.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 14,649 shares to 30,288 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 270,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 394,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold CMCO shares while 52 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.53 million shares or 2.92% more from 21.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 48,800 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd stated it has 115,175 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Westwood Holdg Group owns 385,516 shares. Rutabaga Cap Management Llc Ma accumulated 0.8% or 88,177 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Retail Bank Of America De reported 135,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 39,623 shares. Intl has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 721 shares. 9,970 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity. Boston Advisors Ltd Company has 24,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Victory stated it has 43,585 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 11,551 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.44 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $12.61M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Columbus McKinnon had 11 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by Sidoti. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Roth Capital. The stock of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Sidoti. The stock of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global Securities on Monday, January 18. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 7 by Sidoti. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, November 2. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Seaport Global. On Monday, January 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 15 by Seaport Global Securities. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Monday, September 21.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. 17,508 shares were sold by von Gillern Jeffry H., worth $889,581. Shares for $3.05M were sold by Elmore John R. on Monday, July 23. Shares for $821,375 were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R on Thursday, October 18. Shares for $585,001 were sold by OMALEY DAVID B on Wednesday, November 14.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $433.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 31,632 shares to 50,213 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 26,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,143 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $45 target in Thursday, January 14 report. On Wednesday, January 31 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, October 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 27 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity initiated the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, August 11.