Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 16.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 180,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 892,166 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.31M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.12 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 14.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS MEASURES ANNOUNCED TODAY ARE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – Commercial Metals May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 29/03/2018 – CMC Markets Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – CMC Honors Sprint with the 2018 Marketer of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – CMC BINARY REDUCTION IN REV WILL BE IMMATERIAL; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMERCIAL METALS CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) by 20.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.07 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $131.76 million, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 11.42 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – THIS TRANSACTION WILL CREATE FIRST TRULY CONVERGED PAN-EUROPEAN CHAMPION OF COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP10B BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video)

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15,823 shares to 19,592 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 13,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on January, 2. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CMC’s profit will be $44.69M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Commercial Metals had 51 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 19 to “Underperform”. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 12. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 22 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Clarkson Platou to “Sell” on Monday, June 27. Jefferies maintained Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) rating on Monday, October 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $24 target. Citigroup maintained Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) rating on Friday, September 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CMC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 99.10 million shares or 3.04% less from 102.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Frontier Invest Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 28,923 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon owns 2.24 million shares. American Gp Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 101,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Comm has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 257,300 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership invested in 0.73% or 1.47 million shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 607,390 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 151,219 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.27% or 645,451 shares. Tcw Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy U.S. Steel ahead of ‘very bullish’ catalyst, Citi says – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Steel downgraded as Deutsche Bank offers more cautious steel outlook – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks close higher as gains for defensive sectors outweigh U.S.-China trade jitters – MarketWatch” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BofA Downgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) On Supply, Valuation Concerns – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2018.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Is The Market Missing On Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD)? – Benzinga” on June 16, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vodafone Expects Green Signal from EU on Liberty Global Deal – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, VOD – Nasdaq” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is 5.5%-Yielding Vodafone A ‘Buy’ Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : NVS, AFL, NBR, GNW, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, KBR, QQQ, FOXA, NIO, VOD – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.