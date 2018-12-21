Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 459.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 31,378 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, up from 5,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 398,575 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 14.20% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 182.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 182,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,470 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.60 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 1.99M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Investment has 0.15% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 6,400 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.3% or 1.27M shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 332,334 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 26,453 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.68M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 711,702 shares. Bluemountain Management owns 86,559 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Asset Mgmt One holds 815,460 shares. Pacific Mgmt Communication owns 13,761 shares. Ims Mngmt reported 4,400 shares stake. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Advisory reported 2.73M shares. Da Davidson & owns 120,795 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc owns 0.13% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 7,000 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 58 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. On Tuesday, March 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Underperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $50 target in Friday, July 1 report. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, July 14. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $4600 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by CFRA on Wednesday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 30. UBS initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, November 14 report. On Wednesday, November 9 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, December 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $604.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $44.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. Shares for $106,259 were sold by MARSHALL RUTH ANN. BROWN THOMAS K also bought $249,993 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. Batcheler Colleen sold 22,750 shares worth $819,000. Shares for $99,969 were bought by MARBERGER DAVID S. 72,678 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $2.59 million were sold by GOLDSTONE STEVEN F.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ConAgra (CAG) PT Lowered to $26.50 at Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – ConAgra Foods Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Mills second-quarter profit jumps on tighter costs, price hikes – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Conagra (NYSE:CAG)’s Acquisition Of Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF): What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2018.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires AJ Amer Agency, Inc. – PR Newswire” on May 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG): What You Have To Know Before Buying For The Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher: Seeking Growth Via Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2015. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Hires Vice President- Investor Relations – PR Newswire” published on March 24, 2016 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the actual tax rates the biggest companies in America pay – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 14, 2017.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,852 shares to 110,262 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 217,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,902 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.94 million activity. Shares for $934,750 were sold by Ziebell William F on Thursday, September 13. $911,409 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares were sold by CARY RICHARD C. 2,000 shares were sold by English Frank E. Jr., worth $144,140 on Friday, August 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AJG shares while 165 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 140.92 million shares or 1.55% less from 143.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weatherstone owns 0.16% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 2,722 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 112,798 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com invested in 525,955 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 33,380 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Inc invested in 4,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 663,442 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 10,018 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,927 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 10,892 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,911 shares in its portfolio. 63,755 were reported by Bollard Gru Lc. Westpac Banking reported 0% stake.