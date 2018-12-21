Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,450 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, down from 102,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 790,041 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 13.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National Tire Safety Week, May 21-28; 29/05/2018 – New Cooper Discoverer AT3™ Tire Line Displayed at The Tire Cologne May 29-June 1; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SAYS CFO GINGER JONES TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%

Carlyle Group Lp decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 88.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlyle Group Lp sold 4.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 596,809 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.86M, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlyle Group Lp who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 2.05 million shares traded or 71.41% up from the average. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has declined 0.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 21/05/2018 – Pattern Acquires New Mexico Wind Project and Transmission Line; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE; 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold CTB shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 2.56% more from 52.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 21,426 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 12,558 shares. Intl Grp stated it has 39,762 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Com holds 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) or 1,225 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers accumulated 79,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 195,358 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 472 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 289,856 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 19,046 shares. Millennium Lc has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 400,141 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 31,498 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

Among 10 analysts covering Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cooper Tire had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 20. Deutsche Bank maintained Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) on Tuesday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 18 by Jefferies. FBR Capital maintained Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) rating on Thursday, March 23. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $53 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, August 7. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 6. On Thursday, April 7 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.88% less from 85.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Natl Tx invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Sei Invests Co owns 24,420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 923,138 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 226,145 shares. Prudential Finance reported 29,720 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 9.34 million shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 8.40M shares. Blair William And Il invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Scotia Cap has 0.02% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Miller Howard Invests has invested 0.17% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Westwood Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Among 17 analysts covering Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Pattern Energy had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 2. The stock of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 11. UBS initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 10 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, September 24. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 24 by Avondale. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25.0 target in Tuesday, August 22 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, October 29 to “Buy”.

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $6.87M for 67.07 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -153.85% EPS growth.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $121,434 activity.

