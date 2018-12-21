C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 44.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,495 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $380,000, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.48. About 2.21M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 141.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 672,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.63 million, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 1.65 million shares traded. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 23/04/2018 – SCANA Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – SCANA – DECREASE IN QTRLY EARNINGS IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER LEGAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL ADVISORY FEES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – SCANA CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,180 MLN VS $1,173 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SCANA SAYS ABNORMALLY MILD WINTER WEATHER DECREASED QTRLY ELECTRIC REVENUES AT SCE&G; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 29/03/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE ENDS SESSION WITHOUT SCANA VOTE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-ga; 09/05/2018 – Scana Completes Gas Plant Deal to Fill Void of Abandoned Nukes; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE PASSES SCANA RATE CUT: AP; 22/04/2018 – DJ SCANA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 57,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) or 25,232 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.29% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 24,449 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 3,839 shares. Assetmark reported 8,243 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 90,690 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 310 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0% or 11,298 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Company has invested 0.02% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). James has invested 0.1% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Ancora Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG).

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “South Crolina Electric & Gas Company announces debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy fails to shine in JD Power survey of business customer satisfaction – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SCANA -5% after federal judge denies SCE&G bid to block 15% rate cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. SCANA had 45 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 16 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 27. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Mizuho. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 29 by Williams Capital Group. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 28 by Gabelli. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Sell” on Friday, July 28. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, October 29.

Among 20 analysts covering Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Danaher Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Wednesday, January 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $96.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 18 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 15 report. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Friday, April 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $88 target.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $36.38 million activity. COMAS DANIEL L also sold $8.04 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Thursday, July 26. Joyce Thomas Patrick JR also sold $541,464 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Wednesday, November 7. King William had sold 53,433 shares worth $5.43M. Shares for $2.92 million were sold by DANIEL WILLIAM K on Wednesday, October 24. $932,099 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was sold by Lalor Angela S. Shares for $1.01M were sold by EHRLICH DONALD J.

More important recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can General Electricâ€™s New CEO Save GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Danaher (DHR) Announces 2019 EPS & Core Revenue Growth Outlook – StreetInsider.com”, Bizjournals.com published: “Billionaire chairman of D.C. conglomerate backing Wes Anderson’s next film – Washington Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 6.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.19 per share. DHR’s profit will be $890.15 million for 19.58 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 63,479 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 45,768 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 74,184 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca, a California-based fund reported 4.93 million shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2.04% or 40,134 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank invested in 4,935 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 34,875 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 553,564 shares. 4,000 were reported by Utd Fire Gru. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 728,346 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nbw Capital Limited Liability has 2.26% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hartline Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc holds 1,952 shares. 43.43M are held by Blackrock Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has 0.21% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 539,809 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $105.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,820 shares to 1,832 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).