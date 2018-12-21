Creative Planning decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 35.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 23,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43M, down from 65,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 2.21M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 88.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,111 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02 million, up from 10,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $289.18. About 561,898 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on January, 10. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 28.13% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.96 per share. DAL’s profit will be $840.12M for 10.32 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.67% negative EPS growth.

