Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 86.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 6,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,099 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56,000, down from 8,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 4.52 million shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 12/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY PLANS JOINT BID FOR RIO TINTO’S COAL ASSETS; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans; 20/03/2018 – Glencore To Buy Rio Tinto’s 82% Interest in Hail Creek Coal Mine; 16/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium resumes rally after Rio Tinto force majeure; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert pertaining to Rio Tinto withdrawn; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Declare Force Majeure on Certain Rusal Contracts; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO EXEC. ANDREW LATHAM COMMENTS IN SPEECH IN PERTH

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 71987% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 71,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 72,087 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.43 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 9.39M shares traded or 11.72% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $450.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,750 shares to 18,495 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 25,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. On Friday, November 9 IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 47,733 shares. Parker Mary Jayne had sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership stated it has 10.87M shares or 7.04% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Gp Inc stated it has 13,394 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.58% or 357,546 shares in its portfolio. Vision Cap reported 48,398 shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 161,237 shares. Stack Management Incorporated reported 167,795 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 7,107 shares. Headinvest Ltd invested in 0.08% or 2,271 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Co invested in 8.47% or 2.02 million shares. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Centurylink Investment Management Comm reported 5,714 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York owns 271,517 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. 122,137 are owned by Palisade Capital Management Ltd Nj.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,317 shares to 43,898 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).