Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 99.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 33,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,788 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $693,000, up from 34,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 6.25M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 83.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 6,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $93,000, down from 7,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 3.29 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is SCANA Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Tilray’s Deal With Anheuser-Busch InBev Didn’t Excite Investors Very Much – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $711,500 activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.09M for 20.21 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

