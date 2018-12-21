Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (D) by 35.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 24,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,147 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10M, down from 68,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 4.50 million shares traded or 15.20% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Alaska Communications (ALSK) by 0.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 595,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $975.80M, up from 591,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Alaska Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.0178 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4778. About 106,344 shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has declined 31.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: ALSK COOPERATION PACT WITH HOLDERS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 24/04/2018 – KAREN SINGER SAYS HAS CONTINUED TO ENGAGE WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF POTENTIAL PROXY CONTEST AT 2018 MEETING, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 26/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- REMAINED INTERESTED TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE SETTLEMENT WITH TAR HOLDINGS THAT CONTEMPLATED ADDING 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Sees FY18 Rev $225M-$230M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSK); 08/03/2018 – ALSK HOLDER RETAINED COUNSEL FOR POSSIBLE LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Karen Singer Holds 5.03% Stake in Alaska Communications; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Reaches Agreement with TAR Holdings; 24/04/2018 – Karen Singer Interested in Investing Further Capital Into Alaska Communications – Filing; 16/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.08M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why SCANA Corporation Stock Surged 16.5% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy declares $0.9175 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is SCANA Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Tru Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parkside Natl Bank And accumulated 884 shares. Wright Invsts Ser reported 4,358 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 1.08 million shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). City reported 23,733 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,426 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 0.02% or 900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Communication Lc holds 0.12% or 20,858 shares. 18,554 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Wealthcare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,391 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Com reported 3,020 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, August 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Howard Weil initiated the stock with “Sector Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 17 report. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by CFRA. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, January 29. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 10 by Argus Research. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, June 16 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Scotia Capital initiated the shares of D in report on Tuesday, November 17 with “Sector Outperform” rating. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 18 by Citigroup.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $289.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) by 4,069 shares to 67,105 shares, valued at $2.58 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 2,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,907 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).