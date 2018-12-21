Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 30.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 159,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 680,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45M, up from 521,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 853,602 shares traded or 102.12% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 141.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 141.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 37.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 655,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.14M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 21.71 million shares traded or 54.83% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. 18,283 shares were sold by Park Joo Man, worth $522,528. Lee Jae Hyun sold 26,204 shares worth $919,176. $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider OMIDYAR PIERRE M sold $1.04M.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FDN, I, TWTR, EBAY: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Shorting Amazon (AMZN) Stock Still Makes Sense – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : EBAY, EPD, MPLX, QCOM, FDC, QQQ, BKD, KMI, ABEV, LBTYA, FOXA, LBTYK – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Amazon, Facebook, eBay and Etsy – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Says Bullish Call on eBay Stock Was ‘Wrong’ – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 32,195 shares to 904,910 shares, valued at $45.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 25,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,568 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 56,400 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 199,213 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested in 54,164 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 853,805 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il owns 6,700 shares. 51,725 were accumulated by Philadelphia Tru. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 387,916 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). City accumulated 547 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 192 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arcadia Inv Mi reported 434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.10M shares. Prudential Fincl reported 1.21M shares. Vanguard Gru owns 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 65.64 million shares.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, March 2 to “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Friday, July 14. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $3200 target. UBS maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, February 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Friday, April 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 21 by Monness Crespi. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rubicon Project Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:RUBI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rubicon Project Has Turned The Corner And Is Now Well Positioned As A Leading Marketplace – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Rubicon Project Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2018. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rubicon Project’s Estimated Market Rate (EMR) Yields 20 Percent Savings for DSPs Vs. Pure First-price – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.