Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 13,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,765 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.11M, up from 311,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.26M shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 2.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.67 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $715.42M, up from 18.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.06 million shares traded or 128.63% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,750 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 15,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,057 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was made by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846. Shares for $1.67M were sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. OWENS JAMES W also bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,415 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $788.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 16,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth. $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27. On Wednesday, August 29 Lee Jae Hyun sold $919,176 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 26,204 shares. Doerger Brian J. had sold 3,526 shares worth $99,473 on Tuesday, November 20.

