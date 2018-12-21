Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,425 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.63M, down from 309,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.56. About 46.87 million shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 86,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,541 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.13 million, up from 99,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 13.76M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNBC: Apple bids for violent Israeli TV show – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Analyst Is Betting on Apple’s Services Business – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Doubling Of Services Revenue To $100 Billion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,466 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 1.27M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.31% or 32,000 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 37,527 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 2.38% or 50,986 shares. First State Bank invested in 197,812 shares or 3.07% of the stock. Mark Asset holds 4.33% or 81,088 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has 5,938 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 16,532 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everence Capital Management, Indiana-based fund reported 106,140 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consulate accumulated 30,912 shares. Fundx Investment Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,303 shares. Aldebaran Inc stated it has 24,289 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 11 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Friday, September 11. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146.0 target in Friday, January 8 report.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 21 by Vetr. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by SunTrust. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 2. Hilliard Lyons downgraded the shares of EBAY in report on Friday, February 2 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Sell”. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Pam Omidyar Sells eBay Stock for the First Time in Years – Barron’s” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – FDN, CRM, TWTR, EBAY – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ: Your Hidden Market Risk, Revealed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 7,450 shares to 18,990 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,855 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.92 million activity. OMIDYAR PIERRE M also sold $1.04M worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares. The insider Park Joo Man sold 18,283 shares worth $522,528. Shares for $354,179 were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth. The insider Lee Jae Hyun sold $983,558.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Limited accumulated 7,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 87,287 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stephens Ar owns 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 89,293 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 255,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 13,035 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability owns 7,694 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cadence National Bank Na holds 7,227 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 13,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 701,261 shares. Comm Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 16,790 shares.