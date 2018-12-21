Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 15.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.00 million, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 2.22M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 08/03/2018 – FITCH RTS EDISON INTL SR UNSEC BDS ‘A-‘; PLACED ON RWN; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT III Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 4/9/2018 – 4/9/2018; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/03/2018 05:06 PM

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Class A A (ZBRA) by 13.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 184,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207.66M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Class A A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 621,150 shares traded or 32.90% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zebra Technologies Appoints Steve Williams as Chief Supply Chain Officer – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Automate Your Portfolio With This Undervalued Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on October 21, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 07, 2018. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Acquire Xplore Technologies (XPLR) for $6/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $18.68 million activity. Shares for $104,344 were sold by SMITH MICHAEL A. GUSTAFSSON ANDERS also sold $1.96M worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares. $240,164 worth of stock was sold by KAPUT JIM L on Tuesday, August 14. $1.42 million worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were sold by GAGNIER HUGH K. 5,192 Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares with value of $841,831 were sold by LUDWICK ANDREW K. Cho Michael had sold 1,393 shares worth $254,849.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold ZBRA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 157,583 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability owns 8,894 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd reported 1,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contravisory holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 34,618 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2,333 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4,752 shares. Palo Capital stated it has 17,319 shares. Argent Management Limited owns 6,623 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 49,590 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 6,180 shares. Ghp Inv invested in 5,455 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 5,635 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 28,184 shares. Schwab Charles Invest invested in 260,432 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $88.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 61,309 shares to 585,888 shares, valued at $81.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 60,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 32.86% or $0.70 from last year’s $2.13 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $152.27 million for 13.01 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.43% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zebra Tech had 33 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 29 report. The stock of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 26. The company was maintained on Friday, May 13 by Barrington Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $160 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, December 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Imperial Capital. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of ZBRA in report on Wednesday, June 8 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Monday, March 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, February 27 by Imperial Capital. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $332.32 million for 13.90 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Edison (NYSE:EIX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison had 88 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, January 12 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 12 to “Hold”. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Argus Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, January 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by Evercore. On Monday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EIX ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Edison International; Important Deadline â€“ EIX – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COST IGCC AQUA TSRO EIX ATUS TS BA CMCM TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TSRO, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison should continue paying dividends despite fire losses, UBS analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E up another 7%, continuing to recoup heavy losses following wildfire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.