Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 9.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.05M, up from 86,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 1.48 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 9.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,390 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51M, up from 34,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $144.26. About 1.47M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold HSIC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 153.30 million shares or 5.65% less from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pacific Global Inv has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bank Of Mellon stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 17,009 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The stated it has 609,192 shares. Captrust Financial invested in 0.01% or 2,520 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Llc reported 9,003 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,613 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc reported 3,057 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. City Holdings reported 0% stake. Sei Investments Co reported 76,944 shares stake. Bokf Na has 7,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.02% or 57,763 shares. Prescott Gp Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 901,261 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Incorporated reported 6,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.60 million activity. PALADINO STEVEN sold $1.90 million worth of stock. McKinley David also sold $738,655 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Friday, November 30.

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, October 17 with “Hold”. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Deutsche Bank. Barrington Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $196 target in Wednesday, February 22 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Thursday, February 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 28. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81.0 target in Friday, March 9 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 7 with “Buy”. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Tuesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 6,000 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,500 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 28 by William Blair. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Monday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Thursday, January 21. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, May 23. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Deutsche Bank. BTIG Research maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 27. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $130 target.