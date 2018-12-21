Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 25.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,954 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.75 million, up from 52,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 1.16M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.18M, down from 304,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 4.09M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Management has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,173 shares. Notis reported 19,650 shares. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 0.53% or 329,542 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.87% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc holds 2.53 million shares. Usca Ria, Texas-based fund reported 48,995 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 114,474 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 16,311 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,708 shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,450 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 1.38% or 41,596 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 109,025 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.02% or 11,009 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Co owns 44,486 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.52 million for 21.40 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Emerson Electric Co. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, December 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Edward Jones. UBS maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 23 report. Cowen & Co initiated Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Tuesday, November 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, December 13.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. $4.57M worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares were sold by MONSER EDWARD L. $616,760 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca on Wednesday, November 28. DELLAQUILA FRANK J also sold $3.51 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51,700 shares to 206,700 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24,075 shares to 171,497 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 8,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,020 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Limited reported 178,746 shares. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Eaton Vance Management owns 36,776 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company reported 32,421 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 2,432 shares stake. Endurant Management LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,822 shares. Ally Financial reported 30,000 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 10,995 shares. 50,350 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 70,181 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bessemer Inc has 1,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Security Tru has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. The insider KNOWLES MARIE L/CA sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732. Shares for $173,732 were sold by JACOBS M CHRISTINE.