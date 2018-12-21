Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 13.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 465,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.39 million, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 3.60 million shares traded or 48.06% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89 million, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 6.40M shares traded or 259.70% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,930 shares to 189,093 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold EEQ shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 2.22% more from 66.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd Co owns 3,120 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp invested in 0.06% or 1.05M shares. Telemus Limited Liability reported 3,889 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Contravisory Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 5,817 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 64,300 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 14,822 shares. Da Davidson & Com invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co owns 106,397 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 0.07% or 1,284 shares. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,497 shares. Howe Rusling reported 97,936 shares stake.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.52M for 18.17 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 78,175 shares to 6.62M shares, valued at $157.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 111,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

