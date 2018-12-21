Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk (DIS) by 9.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,291 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24 million, down from 40,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $105.37. About 8.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp Com (EQT) by 39.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,832 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63 million, up from 107,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 3.79 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 5 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 22. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, May 9. Argus Research maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $113 target in Thursday, February 18 report. Pivotal Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 18 report. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, September 26 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 12. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Bernstein.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Disney (DIS), 21st Century Fox (FOXA) Deal is Cause for Concern, Brazil Antitrust Says – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $259.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 17,653 shares to 24,453 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bangor Bank has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation accumulated 72,087 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hwg Lp invested in 0.12% or 1,534 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 26,824 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability owns 19,410 shares. Orrstown Svcs Inc reported 8,096 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 14,666 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 4.89% or 328,860 shares. Dillon & Assocs Inc reported 62,269 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 25,544 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 6,000 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Co invested in 27,390 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,589 shares. Pictet State Bank And Limited reported 62,405 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. 4,500 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $508,690. Shares for $5.73 million were sold by IGER ROBERT A. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 15.87 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $893.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 5,000 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,577 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company Com (NYSE:MMM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.85 million activity. Centofanti Erin R. bought $175,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $163,300 was bought by Smith David Joseph. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $248,475 was made by Smith Jimmi Sue on Friday, November 2. $26,228 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, October 1. ROHR JAMES E bought $346,600 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $21,244 were bought by Szydlowski Norman J.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT postpones conference call to discuss 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Rice execs urge EQT ‘course correction’ – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: EQT’s board to seek talks with Rice brothers on business plan – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Natural Gas Stocks Plunged in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Source: Rice brothers, EQT have yet to meet – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EQT Corporation had 102 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Monday, March 19. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $57.0 target. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 24. Jefferies maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Friday, April 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $69 target. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Neutral” on Friday, December 9. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. The stock of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 2.