Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 20,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02 million, up from 129,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 9,555 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 15.75% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 186,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7.35M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $521.22M, down from 7.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 19.39M shares traded or 56.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 2.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 1.00% more from 2.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Renaissance Techs Ltd Company owns 44,800 shares. Geode Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 38,568 shares. 256,000 are owned by Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 112,682 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 31,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 1,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Mendon Capital Corp has invested 0.38% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 4,823 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street invested in 88,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has invested 0.02% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Strs Ohio has 1,300 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 sales for $9,488 activity. The insider MILLER ROBERT G JR sold 14 shares worth $662. Sommer Oliver had bought 300 shares worth $14,280 on Tuesday, September 4.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $113.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 53,587 shares to 648,153 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70B for 17.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

