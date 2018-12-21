Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 22.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 176,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 963,574 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.37M, up from 787,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 2.30M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 11.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.69% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.07 million, up from 19,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 104,932 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.42% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock reported 18.69M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Limited Company reported 26,564 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.27% or 870,288 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 281,623 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 11,822 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 637,834 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 38,926 shares. Advisor Prtn has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 550,578 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 60 shares. Elk Creek Prtn holds 0.02% or 16,606 shares. Wealthfront reported 33,674 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $213,737 activity. Poole David P had sold 3,829 shares worth $67,161 on Monday, July 9. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC also bought $7,197 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, September 6.

Among 46 analysts covering Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Range Resources Corp. had 160 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 8 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, February 6. JP Morgan maintained the shares of RRC in report on Wednesday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, January 25 with “Neutral”. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by R. F. Lafferty. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, August 20 by Cowen & Co. PiperJaffray maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,496 shares to 105,772 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Call) (NYSE:CNQ) by 2.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,700 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Among 11 analysts covering Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Everest Re Group Ltd had 33 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, January 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, July 17. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, December 4. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold RE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 37.53 million shares or 2.97% more from 36.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has 0.33% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 138,857 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 601,142 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 5,098 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.97 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,428 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 0.67% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 5,805 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,215 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 113,700 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 12,816 shares stake. 1,219 are owned by Cetera Advisors Lc. Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 4,435 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 75,435 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 130,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $382.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 8,210 shares to 97,275 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,771 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).