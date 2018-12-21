Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 73.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 635,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,293 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54 million, down from 860,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 83.30 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.31 million, down from 764,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 15.63M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 19 with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Strong-Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Vetr. As per Thursday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 2 with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 24. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underperform” on Wednesday, October 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 2 by Credit Suisse.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. $746,620 worth of stock was sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19. Verity John R also sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock or 9,658 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil A Buy On Weakness? – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon nixes West Coast Canada LNG export project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Bullish Case Develops – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reuters: Exxon received hardship waiver – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Is Compelling Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2018.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.71 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $17.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 51,331 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd Cl A (NYSE:BEL) by 166,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,007 were reported by Opus Cap Ltd. Field Main Bank has invested 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com owns 95,166 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 1.53 million shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 5.86M shares. Adirondack reported 1.96% stake. Parkside Fin Comml Bank holds 24,673 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 79,436 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 47,722 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.9% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,834 shares. 47,755 were reported by Lvw Advsr Lc. Park Circle holds 0.02% or 400 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Addison Capital owns 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,158 shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $837.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,350 shares to 210,668 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by UBS. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Underperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, October 24. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, May 21 by CFRA.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The Problem At Hand – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric And Bankruptcy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE: Dead Cat Bounce? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is in Rally Mode Today – Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Still Bullish On GE (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17.76 million are owned by Canyon Advsrs Limited Liability. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 156,881 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Co reported 202,756 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc holds 2.34 million shares. West Oak Capital Limited Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Kempner Capital Management Incorporated invested in 2.1% or 289,979 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.17% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 232,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Invest has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Landscape Capital Lc accumulated 0.13% or 151,048 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 10,690 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American National Registered Advisor Incorporated stated it has 70,207 shares. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 17,825 shares. Cap Ww reported 12.17M shares stake. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,500 shares.