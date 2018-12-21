Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 37.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $151.06. About 2.51M shares traded or 44.56% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 55.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 74,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14M, down from 135,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 22.57 million shares traded or 58.73% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $486.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,047 shares to 9,647 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.56 million for 12.72 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 26,518 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 134,688 shares stake. 5,347 are owned by New England Professional Planning Group Inc Inc. 4,571 were accumulated by M Secs Inc. Salem Counselors Inc owns 6,250 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt invested in 15,190 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 195,836 are held by First Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Linscomb Williams holds 2,504 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma holds 0% or 3,010 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 4,546 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 5,280 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.35% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il reported 6,825 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. U S Glob Invsts reported 1.45% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 18 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Sunday, October 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $241.0 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240.0 target in Tuesday, February 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 2. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Friday, October 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 19 with “Buy”.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. Malcolm Mark bought 3,000 shares worth $509,612. 600 shares were bought by Reynolds Catherine B, worth $100,585 on Friday, December 7. $4.35M worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK on Monday, October 15.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.53 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 26 report. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, December 11. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil on Monday, June 5 to “Sector Outperform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. 15,850 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Verity John R. $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Hansen Neil A. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Shares for $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million on Wednesday, September 19. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,725 are owned by Cap Innovations. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 746,076 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd has 43,270 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Horan Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 296,665 shares. 31,410 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 27,607 shares. 140,537 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Bokf Na holds 4.22% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,722 shares. D L Carlson Invest has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Lc reported 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Inv Of America invested in 3,501 shares or 0.04% of the stock.