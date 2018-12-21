Grubman Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 83.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grubman Wealth Management bought 4,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $814,000, up from 5,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grubman Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 25.65M shares traded or 80.42% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 344,168 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.38 million, up from 334,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 25.15M shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,717 shares to 917,836 shares, valued at $42.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 2,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,435 shares, and cut its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (NYSE:TOT).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by DA Davidson. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup upgraded the shares of VZ in report on Tuesday, January 3 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, April 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil on Monday, January 22 to “Sector Outperform”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, December 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,326 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 2.15% or 340,348 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication invested in 0.78% or 121,747 shares. Bennicas & Associates Incorporated holds 1.05% or 22,747 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thomas White has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,133 shares. Amer Investment Services Inc has 8.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com owns 366,353 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Wade G W And holds 0.26% or 45,899 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 193,971 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 6.68M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Barbara Oil reported 22,500 shares. Sei Co reported 939,535 shares. Amer Tx holds 260,273 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Limited Company reported 35,742 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Advisory owns 0.3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,784 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 5.32M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cue Grp reported 13,592 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 1.45% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory owns 67,356 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 50,204 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jmg Fincl Ltd invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Engines Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 381 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd invested in 14,770 shares. Hartford invested in 1.39% or 549,654 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser owns 32,984 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.55% or 19,038 shares. 13,719 are owned by Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 508,527 shares stake.

Grubman Wealth Management, which manages about $241.85 million and $149.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,570 shares to 131,155 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 23. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was initiated by Nomura. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Conviction Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 20 by Vetr.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 was sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. The insider Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of stock. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Verity John R also sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares.