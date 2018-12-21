E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,210 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29M, down from 18,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 7.66 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc Com (RGLD) by 4.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 31,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 719,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.41M, up from 687,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 168,357 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 12.72 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Another trade for 7,562 shares valued at $614,337 was sold by Rosenthal David S. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was made by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. 9,522 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr. 15,850 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Verity John R. Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. 15,000 shares were sold by Corson Bradley W, worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $263.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,500 shares to 3,925 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 12,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hallmark holds 209,180 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Texas-based Hwg Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hills State Bank And owns 57,644 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.68 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il owns 50,851 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 48,588 shares. New England Rech And reported 27,842 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mgmt invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Patten Group Incorporated reported 1.34% stake. Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advisors has invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wharton Business Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,143 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Llc has invested 1.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Bank of America. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 26. Piper Jaffray maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, February 5. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $83.0 target. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 2 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 2 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.52 million activity. Another trade for 6,360 shares valued at $584,293 was made by Heissenbuttel William Holmes on Wednesday, June 27. Veenman Sybil E also bought $39,055 worth of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares. JENSEN TONY A had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.90 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 3,250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 70,114 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1,128 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corporation. Highlander Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Oxbow Limited Com invested in 10,640 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 641,134 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 5,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 11,557 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 181,566 shares. Verity Asset Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 41 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.14 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 44,962 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 96,532 shares. Swiss Financial Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 113,800 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $17.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa Adr (B:Tot Us) (NYSE:TOT) by 10,000 shares to 433,500 shares, valued at $27.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,000 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Among 14 analysts covering Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Royal Gold Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 2 by TD Securities. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, March 15 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 11 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 3 by FBR Capital. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, July 6 with “Mkt Perform”.