Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 6,900 shares as the company's stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.09 million, up from 24,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 14.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Accep Corp Del (WRLD) by 24.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company's stock declined 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.91 million, up from 48,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Accep Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 16,212 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 25.62% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.62% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. World Acceptance had 18 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) rating on Thursday, June 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $6200 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 10 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell” on Sunday, January 28. FBR Capital maintained the shares of WRLD in report on Friday, July 24 with “Mkt Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of WRLD in report on Friday, November 18 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Monday, November 5. Janney Capital downgraded World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) on Tuesday, August 11 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of WRLD in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Sell” rating. Stephens maintained World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) rating on Wednesday, January 3. Stephens has “Sell” rating and $65.0 target. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.59, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WRLD shares while 49 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 4.20% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leuthold Ltd invested in 0.3% or 24,386 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 2,495 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 1,842 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 76,878 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 2,500 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0% or 42,317 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 5,602 shares. Smith Thomas W reported 6.86% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 118 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Pnc Incorporated holds 0% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) or 190 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Bluecrest Limited reported 0.01% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3,432 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 20,870 shares.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $510.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners L (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 242,273 shares to 785,877 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,073 shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Results

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) tests live shopping feature

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 1.96% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% or 150,438 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.25% or 188,791 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.77 million shares. Murphy Inc owns 71,934 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,747 shares. Paloma Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,443 shares. Alkeon Capital Lc invested in 1.46 million shares. The Colorado-based Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 2.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd accumulated 29,118 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Osterweis Cap Mngmt has 1.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 156,373 shares. Broad Run Management Limited Liability owns 82,804 shares. 3G Capital LP has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 40,968 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $106.35 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, August 27. Shares for $146,055 were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786 on Tuesday, September 4. 37,982 shares valued at $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $392,937 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of stock.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:DLB) by 56,520 shares to 96,755 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,700 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).