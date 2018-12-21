Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 24,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.03M, up from 90,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 55.50M shares traded or 111.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 28/03/2018 – KTLA: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg would be wise to steer questions toward privacy and away from Facebook’s business model; 19/03/2018 – Rivals Chip Away at Google’s and Facebook’s U.S. Digital Ad Dominance, Data Show; 18/05/2018 – News Organizations Flag Concerns on Facebook’s Political-Ad Rules

Orca Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 94.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orca Investment Management Llc bought 9,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,963 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orca Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.37. About 24.24M shares traded or 15.98% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, North Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability Corp holds 40,276 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Brinker holds 72,894 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Management has invested 8.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parametric Port Lc reported 7.05 million shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc has 1.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex LP holds 631,000 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Gruss Com Incorporated owns 33,460 shares for 5.43% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Lc accumulated 0.49% or 11,460 shares. Atria Invests Limited has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Com reported 3.86 million shares. The California-based Wealth Architects Ltd has invested 4.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, April 28. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 2. Susquehanna maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by Canaccord Genuity.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,293 shares to 12,446 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 29,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,473 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $7.74 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. Shares for $94.53M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, June 25. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.94M. Stretch Colin sold $115,710 worth of stock. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $907,786. $10.77M worth of stock was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Wednesday, August 29.

