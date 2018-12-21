Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 13.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 37,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.91 million, down from 275,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 934,534 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 51.81% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (BF.B) by 98.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,055 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 633,637 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS

Among 13 analysts covering Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Brown-Forman had 44 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) rating on Tuesday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $51.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 7 by Pivotal Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 8 report. Pivotal Research upgraded the shares of BF.B in report on Wednesday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 6 report. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) on Wednesday, December 6 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 7 report.

Atlas Browninc, which manages about $325.81M and $162.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,033 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FIVE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.76 million shares or 6.73% less from 55.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,153 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Captrust Advisors invested in 2,307 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability owns 0.27% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 18,132 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.14% or 1.66 million shares. 7,099 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 7,131 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,270 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 116,709 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited accumulated 7,336 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc owns 4,463 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 15,430 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Samlyn Lc has 0.14% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 47,953 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,807 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Among 24 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five Below had 79 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Monday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 7 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was initiated on Thursday, October 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was downgraded by Dougherty. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FIVE in report on Friday, June 3 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.