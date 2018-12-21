Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 3,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, down from 16,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 84.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 694,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,232 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79 million, down from 819,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 697,627 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance

Among 28 analysts covering Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), 7 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Flowserve Corporation had 97 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Monday, August 3. SunTrust maintained the shares of FLS in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, August 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of FLS in report on Tuesday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, August 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, August 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) on Monday, July 10 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.58 million for 16.65 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold FLS shares while 127 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 6.15% less from 138.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Amer Insurance Tx holds 0.33% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 123,075 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn owns 850 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Comerica Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 51,847 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Company accumulated 108,759 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 4,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 402 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co reported 385,747 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,388 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.20 million for 10.58 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 11 by Howard Weil. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 7 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, September 18. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 2. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 3. As per Thursday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 30 by JP Morgan.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 69,499 shares to 144,848 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 6,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Adage Gp Ltd accumulated 548,301 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,020 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 62,017 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridgecreek Management Ltd Co reported 57,165 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 20,914 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel owns 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,205 shares. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.4% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Community Bankshares Of Raymore owns 1,803 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 648,276 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 2,785 are owned by Comerica Inc. Main Street Research Limited Liability invested 2.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Qs Lc holds 188,922 shares.

