Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 68.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 196,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,815 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 286,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 139.28M shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – GE COMMENTS ON NIGERIA DEAL SIGNING ON WEBSITE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 7.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 77,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.65 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 636,883 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,587 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 800,648 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 750,359 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.69M shares. Wilkins Counsel owns 88,428 shares. Girard Partners invested in 44,478 shares. Crossvault Limited invested in 0.12% or 19,961 shares. Iron Limited Liability invested in 12,425 shares. Tompkins has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ascend Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 55,168 shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.72% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 149,349 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 67,506 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co invested in 226,013 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 586,476 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, March 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 12 report. Argus Research downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, July 23 to “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, January 22. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 28 by Tigress Financial. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $16 target in Monday, October 8 report.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 191,000 shares worth $2.49 million. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.56, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 3.77% more from 70.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 36,306 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Cap Invsts reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv accumulated 12,099 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. 711,509 were accumulated by American Century. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,124 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,965 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 3,932 shares. Moreover, Atwood Palmer Inc has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 150 shares. 29,697 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 240,599 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 951,811 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.08% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 153,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 48 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RealPage had 27 analyst reports since June 8, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Sunday, September 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 28 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, December 29 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) rating on Tuesday, December 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 33,668 shares to 147,288 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 70,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883,490 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).