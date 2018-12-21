Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 36.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 7,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,512 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.39 million, up from 20,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 3.55M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 13/03/2018 – MOOGSOFT – ANNOUNCES $40 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROWTH EQUITY WITH PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – Amid Venezuela default, Goldman receives ‘hunger bond’ payment; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job; 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 19.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 41,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 171,859 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 213,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 1.09M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, February 2. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Group. The company was maintained on Monday, October 10 by . As per Wednesday, December 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 19. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. Berenberg initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, July 13 report. On Wednesday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, July 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt reported 5.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,425 are held by Private Cap. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,725 shares. Rothschild Cap Partners Lc holds 0.77% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 7,761 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Co has 7,940 shares. Frontier Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Smithfield has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp has 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California-based Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Strs Ohio holds 0.31% or 317,019 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 8,078 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 52,650 shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $427.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd Ad (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 51,546 shares to 114,748 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr Fsponso (NYSE:BABA) by 5,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,452 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cameco had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 4. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 22. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, June 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. TD Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 2.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 47.22% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.36 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $75.49M for 14.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.