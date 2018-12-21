Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 149.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23M, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 647,601 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 10.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 4,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,547 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.49 million, down from 42,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 226,603 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 4.96% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Allegion, Las Vegas Sands, Select Income REIT, Utah Medical Products, Brunswick, and Lennar â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegion Plc (ALLE) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell, Emerson top Morgan Stanley coverage of multi-industry stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegion: An Overlooked, Wide-Moat Former Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegion to Attend 2018 Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold ALLE shares while 108 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.87 million shares or 0.67% less from 82.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Notis reported 0.13% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.14% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.06% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) or 3,904 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 157,534 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia accumulated 875 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.03% or 3,183 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1.95% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Kempen Management Nv reported 34,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 61,742 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 8,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 403 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 51,292 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Investments Com stated it has 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $115.02M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.63% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 10,444 shares to 24,870 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 9,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Among 14 analysts covering Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Allegion PLC had 37 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 9. The stock of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 17 by CLSA. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Susquehanna. On Friday, May 5 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 12 by Credit Agricole. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Friday, June 10.

