Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX) by 58.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 53.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.37M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tronox Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 345,951 shares traded. Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has declined 64.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD – BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL EXPLORE AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES TO MONETISE ITS STAKE IN TRONOX IN A STAGED PROCESS OVER TIME; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – IN UNITED STATES, FILED A MOTION WITH FTC SEEKING TO STAY ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING SCHEDULED TO START ON MAY 18; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AGREED TO LEND AMIC AND SPV UP TO $125 MLN FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES TO FACILITATE START-UP OF SLAGGER; 04/04/2018 – Tronox Names Jeffrey N. Neuman Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Acquisition of AMIC’s Titanium Slag Smelter Facility; 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement Doesn’t Prejudge Outcome of the Investigation and/or the Need to Offer Any Particular Remedy; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CO AND AMIC AGREED THEY WILL ENTER INTO SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT RELATING TO RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS AS SHAREHOLDERS OF SPV

Conning Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 31.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,491 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, up from 6,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $153.4. About 18,171 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 19.51% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold TROX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 81.90 million shares or 2.86% less from 84.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 6.30 million shares. International Group reported 62,127 shares. One Trading Lp stated it has 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Quantum Cap Management, California-based fund reported 24,212 shares. Moreover, Eagle Boston Invest has 0.06% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Capstone Advsr Lc invested in 14,900 shares. 48,898 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Prelude Limited owns 1,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd has invested 0% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Aqr Capital Management Limited accumulated 28,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 165,860 shares. 14,747 were reported by Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.25% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 143,447 shares. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 73,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fine Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $1.72B and $790.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 826,631 shares to 116,586 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 721,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Among 11 analysts covering Tronox (NYSE:TROX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Tronox had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Alembic. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 12. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Alembic with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan initiated Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) rating on Tuesday, October 24. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $30.0 target. Alembic maintained the shares of TROX in report on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, January 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $433,003 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by QUINN JEFFRY N, worth $180,250. $50,765 worth of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Friday, December 7. On Monday, August 13 Blue Gregory Daniel sold $156,600 worth of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 3,800 shares valued at $28,272 was bought by van Niekerk Willem Hendrik.

Among 4 analysts covering Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had 8 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $187 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, May 15 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 9. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 30. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ASR in report on Friday, January 22 to “Buy” rating.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,448 shares to 668,059 shares, valued at $56.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,427 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).