Ajo Lp decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Svcs (HEES) by 93.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 97,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,272 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $275,000, down from 104,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in H&E Equipment Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 203,957 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 49.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E

Ascend Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ascend Capital Llc sold 101,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01 million, down from 227,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ascend Capital Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 824,787 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold HEES shares while 43 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 26.67 million shares or 0.79% more from 26.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 2,694 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Bokf Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 93,844 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 8,300 shares. Emerald Advisers Pa reported 595,866 shares stake. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 681,375 are owned by State Street. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,954 shares. Citadel Llc holds 9,345 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.02% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 148,786 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 8,608 shares. D E Shaw And holds 16,337 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 10,450 are held by Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Company. Sg Capital Llc reported 193,873 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $222,152 activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought $101,250 worth of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) on Monday, October 29. ARNOLD PAUL had bought 10,000 shares worth $205,000 on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 20.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HEES’s profit will be $21.79 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.39% EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $21.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) by 268,967 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $66.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CONE’s profit will be $87.48M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Ascend Capital Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 137,530 shares to 319,863 shares, valued at $13.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.