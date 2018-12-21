Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 452.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 9,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,646 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14 million, up from 2,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $145.57. About 1.51M shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 66,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, down from 181,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 53.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold HAIN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.71 million shares or 0.46% more from 92.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 84,600 were reported by Olstein Management Limited Partnership. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 29,090 were accumulated by North Amer Management. Blackrock owns 7.97 million shares. Delta Asset Limited Com Tn reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). D E Shaw And Co Incorporated reported 15,404 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 317,000 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 270,545 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 9,710 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vantage Invest Advisors Lc holds 0% or 823 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0% or 11,475 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hgk Asset Management owns 11,471 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Among 31 analysts covering Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Hain Celestial Group had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 29. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by Bernstein. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Susquehanna. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. As per Friday, February 17, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. Maxim Group maintained the shares of HAIN in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 15. As per Tuesday, August 16, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $29.14 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $7.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 138,823 shares to 149,023 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 882,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $704,241 activity. Another trade for 1,605 shares valued at $283,377 was sold by Leonti Joseph R.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $887.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,922 shares to 26,438 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 68,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,736 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).