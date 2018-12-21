Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 7.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,848 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $804.44M, down from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 11.44M shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 31.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, up from 11,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 8.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $534.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 147 shares to 11,463 shares, valued at $3.22 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dj International Dividend Index (IDV) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 0.06% or 12,500 shares. Cambrian Capital LP invested in 3.88% or 87,201 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 374,739 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 325 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.13% or 24,056 shares. Aperio Group Limited reported 444,888 shares. Mason Street Limited Com accumulated 123,695 shares. Intact Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Financial Mgmt Pro Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 132 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.32% or 1.81 million shares. Evanson Asset owns 11,172 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 28,575 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt has 13,030 shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, September 20. Pope Lawrence J sold 2,000 shares worth $93,680.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton slips after in-line Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: Look Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Forum Energy Technologies CEO departs, chairman returns to role – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Monday, March 28. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, October 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, January 26. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Thursday, July 20 to “Buy”.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 17.25 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Busey Trust Communications owns 128,475 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,194 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,240 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Com reported 105,000 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 0.78% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 113,322 shares. Family Tru owns 39,554 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.53% or 49,697 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 86,654 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Lc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.14% or 5,484 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 22,325 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute invested in 1.37% or 40,000 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Llc has 86,089 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $473.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 41,179 shares to 89,047 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 35,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,856 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 16 by Guggenheim. Piper Jaffray maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Sunday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, November 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 9 by Argus Research. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, January 14. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 11 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 24 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. As per Monday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research.