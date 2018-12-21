Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 48.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 22,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,240 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $447,000, down from 46,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 10.80M shares traded or 80.38% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C

Mason Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 75.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc bought 654,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.28M, up from 866,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 9.24M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 35.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 24/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell E.I.S. Aircraft Groups aviation operations business to QinetiQ; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 13/03/2018 – EQT’S POTENTIAL SALE SAID TO VALUE HTL-STREFA AT ABOUT $500M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox

Since July 2, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.85 million activity. McNally Robert Joseph also bought $93,159 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Friday, November 2. 10,000 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $175,200. Smith David Joseph also bought $163,300 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. $49,817 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Lushko Jonathan M.. $21,244 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Szydlowski Norman J. 10,000 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $346,600 on Thursday, November 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EQT shares while 125 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 231.44 million shares or 0.13% more from 231.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 5,725 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 31,254 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma has 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 302,470 are held by National Pension Serv. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 171,745 shares. Bright Rock Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Morgan Stanley owns 341,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Group Inc has 403,759 shares. 6,440 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Llc holds 1.70 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.16% or 13,100 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. HBI’s profit will be $169.53 million for 6.43 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. Shares for $147,340 were bought by Hytinen Barry on Tuesday, November 20. 6,500 shares valued at $97,370 were bought by Evans Gerald on Monday, November 19. The insider NELSON RONALD L bought $398,750. The insider JOHNSON JOIA M sold 20,000 shares worth $330,322. Shares for $602,711 were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp owns 6,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bruni J V And Company Company, Colorado-based fund reported 692,143 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 8,079 shares. 176,723 are held by Pennsylvania Tru Co. Principal Inc holds 0.01% or 572,961 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 38,162 are owned by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Metropolitan Life reported 0.03% stake. 434 are owned by Bartlett Com Limited Liability Com. 15,632 were reported by Private Com Na. Palouse Capital Management reported 19,645 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Regions owns 21,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Godsey And Gibb Associates accumulated 1.58% or 537,073 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 179,577 shares in its portfolio.