Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 58.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16 million, down from 18,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 1.06M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 15.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 129.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 30,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,512 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.97M, up from 23,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 1.08 million shares traded or 185.33% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 20.84% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JKHY shares while 141 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 3.64% more from 64.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palo holds 32,982 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.05% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 122,008 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 5,839 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Davis R M Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 2,277 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 381 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 222 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 28,550 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Com has invested 2.45% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.1% or 127,240 shares. Hwg Holdg Lp reported 2.65% stake. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Epoch Investment Prns holds 0.02% or 28,765 shares in its portfolio. 50,327 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 29,260 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity. The insider Forbis Mark S sold $404,727.

Among 8 analysts covering Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Jack Henry had 21 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103.0 target in Thursday, November 9 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) rating on Sunday, September 17. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $96.0 target. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $123.0 target in Thursday, January 4 report.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,117 shares to 8,566 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $66.48M for 35.92 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. United Therapeutics had 41 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by H.C. Wainwright. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 23 by Ladenburg Thalmann. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 13 by Jefferies. The stock of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) on Tuesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, December 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of UTHR in report on Monday, November 13 with “Buy” rating.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLF) by 721,817 shares to 234,661 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etfs/Usa by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold UTHR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 1.31% more from 39.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Armistice Capital Ltd Llc reported 292,000 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 28,030 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com reported 1,794 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.02% or 8,085 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 10,504 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 39,360 shares. 64,644 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 39,785 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 100 shares. Bokf Na invested in 19,961 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.17% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $977,521 activity. Shares for $95,580 were sold by CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER on Thursday, September 6. Giltner Richard sold $419,198 worth of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) on Thursday, August 16.

