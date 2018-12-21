Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 21,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,964 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23M, up from 226,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 3.83M shares traded or 42.09% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 5.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 6,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 125,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.64M, up from 118,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 1.56 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Lau Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.52% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Virtu Fincl Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 249,185 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.26% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 29,523 shares. United Fire has 0.05% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Keybank National Association Oh holds 25,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barnett And Incorporated invested in 4,655 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.13% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 14,740 shares. Alphamark Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 2,050 shares. Chilton Mngmt Llc stated it has 20,975 shares. Highland Capital Management LP holds 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 28,294 shares. 8.17 million are owned by Salient Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Alps Advsr accumulated 37.55 million shares.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33 million and $168.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 30,246 shares to 64,639 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 30,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,756 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Common Stock (NYSE:WMB).

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PAA in report on Thursday, August 6 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 5. Morgan Stanley maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Friday, June 1 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Thursday, October 13 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold”. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, September 9 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 24. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, January 30. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 31 by Robert W. Baird.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $279,063 activity.

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Tuesday, November 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Hold”. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Northcoast maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 10, the company rating was upgraded by Gabelli. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Leerink Swann.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.60 million activity. Another trade for 8,321 shares valued at $738,655 was made by McKinley David on Friday, November 30. BERGMAN STANLEY M had sold 69,000 shares worth $5.96M on Thursday, December 6.

