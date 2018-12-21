Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 25.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 65,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23 million, down from 258,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 895,652 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 23.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.16% the S&P500.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 14.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53 million, down from 10,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 29,632 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Among 13 analysts covering Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HOMB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 108.75 million shares or 0.47% more from 108.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora invested in 1,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Olstein Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 68,500 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 0.01% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 2,100 shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs accumulated 17,711 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Stephens Inc Ar owns 333,520 shares. Gru holds 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 429,478 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 16,572 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 630,483 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 272,107 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 88,461 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $148,338 activity. The insider French Tracy bought $48,118. LIEBLONG ALEX R bought $111,450 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. Rankin Jim had bought 928 shares worth $17,547. Garrett Karen had bought 1,000 shares worth $18,990.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,130 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated reported 20,890 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,737 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% or 2,837 shares in its portfolio. 78,254 were accumulated by Amer Tx. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Dsm Capital Ltd Llc has 6.2% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.54 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 211,099 shares. 331,713 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. 6,778 are owned by Reliance Of Delaware. Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,675 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.49% or 137,500 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 1.06% or 64,755 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd accumulated 74,108 shares.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $148.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf by 1,942 shares to 4,704 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. On Monday, September 24 Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 75 shares. Rencher Bradley had sold 12,000 shares worth $2.94 million. $2.73M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.