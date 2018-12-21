Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 54.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 3,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,256 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $460,000, down from 7,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $125.2. About 2.61M shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500.

Grubman Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 83.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grubman Wealth Management bought 4,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $814,000, up from 5,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grubman Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.72M shares traded or 102.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was initiated on Monday, December 11 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Sunday, December 3, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup initiated the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, January 21 with “Buy” rating. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, April 21 report. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 17.10 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. The insider SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold 108,885 shares worth $14.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 15,558 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.05% or 2,684 shares. Advsr Limited Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 797 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,304 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated owns 866,497 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Smithfield Company has 0.11% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,957 shares. 11,397 were accumulated by Fund Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 95,522 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 2,000 shares. Cypress Capital Group Inc has invested 1.72% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Donaldson Cap Management Lc invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Amp Capital Limited reported 173,967 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 73,346 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corporation reported 4,991 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 2,299 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. 7,562 shares valued at $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W. 15,850 shares were sold by Verity John R, worth $1.22M. Another trade for 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 was made by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Agricole on Tuesday, December 15. TD Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Thursday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, January 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, October 5. UBS upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 6 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, June 26.

Grubman Wealth Management, which manages about $241.85M and $149.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,570 shares to 131,155 shares, valued at $21.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.