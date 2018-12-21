State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 1.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.36 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 171,085 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 11.79% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 46.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 248,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 286,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.46M, down from 534,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 2.64 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $79.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19,231 shares to 79,324 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. IMO’s profit will be $499.26 million for 10.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Imperial Oil had 10 analyst reports since October 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 5 with “Sector Perform”. Macquarie Research upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 24 by Macquarie Research. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 22 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 5. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Friday, August 19 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 24. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 25 report. JP Morgan initiated Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) on Thursday, August 25 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 12 report.

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Cineplex, Inc. ( T.CGX ) stock quote and company overview – Stockhouse” on July 23, 2013, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Yahoo! Inc ( YHOO ) stock quote and company overview – Stockhouse” published on December 18, 2013, Stockhouse.com published: “Fission Uranium Corp. ( T.FCU ) stock quote and company overview – Stockhouse” on October 08, 2014. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “FRO – Third Quarter and Nine Months 2018 Results – Stockhouse” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Former Canaccord broker Nicola More sanctioned by IIROC, agrees to pay $35000 – Stockhouse” with publication date: June 24, 2014.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.6% – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “China Eases the Pressure on Qualcomm’s NXP Deal – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP and SoftAtHome Collaborate on Secure Edge Computing Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 42.16% or $1.29 from last year’s $3.06 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $523.03M for 10.01 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.21% negative EPS growth.