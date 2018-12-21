Brouwer & Janachowski Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc sold 1,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 14.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Opinion: Facebook Is Unwieldy by Design. It Needs Independent Oversight; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 26/04/2018 – Facebook revenues grow rapidly despite scandal; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (INFY) by 88.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 102,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,050 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22 million, up from 115,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 2.26 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) JPMorgan predicts a rebound – Live Trading News” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, AMZN, FB, BAC – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Facebook, Korn/Ferry International, NuVasive, Sonic Automotive, B Communications, and Marin Software â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Watch’ As Facebook Climbs Another 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Brouwer & Janachowski Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $563.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 81,363 shares to 757,390 shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 38,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold 263,210 shares worth $45.85M. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $126,638. Cox Christopher K sold $495,309 worth of stock. 55,000 shares valued at $9.33 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, September 27. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371 worth of stock or 1,560 shares. The insider Wehner David M. sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00M.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned "Buy" rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 7. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Thursday, July 30 with "Buy". The firm has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, April 26 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 2 with "Buy" rating.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.97 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. The firm has "Buy" rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, May 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of INFY in report on Friday, September 14 with "Neutral" rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 16 with "Hold".