Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) by 6.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 50,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,584 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.23M, up from 832,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Innophos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 113,212 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 44.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 55C; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 60.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 147,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.55M, down from 243,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 942,313 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has declined 18.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. TER’s profit will be $89.62M for 15.08 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Is Teradyne (TER) Up 18.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on November 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Italeaf: Softeco (TerniEnergia Group) at the helm of e-Scale project for Aggregators and VPP – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Teradyne (TER) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,950 shares to 19,111 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.62 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 121 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 169.38 million shares or 5.94% less from 180.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T National Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 24,450 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 19,950 shares. Wright Investors has 13,548 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 351,950 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 124,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0.33% or 317,510 shares. Nomura has 0.05% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Leuthold Grp Llc holds 0.88% or 218,984 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 193,520 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 160,000 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 333,700 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 104,537 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 1.32 million shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Teradyne had 60 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TER in report on Friday, October 28 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 5. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Wednesday, September 23 report. Pacific Crest maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23 target in Monday, September 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TER in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 27. Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 478,050 shares to 776,229 shares, valued at $41.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd. by 254,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,823 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Innophos – 2022 Targets Look Too Ambitious After A Softer 2017 – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dr. Kylie Mitchell to Present â€œThe Science Behind Chelated Minerals for Supplementationâ€ at SupplySide West 2018 – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Innophos Appoints Eugenia Erlij as Vice President, Marketing – Business Wire” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Stock Up 15% in 3 Months: Here’s Why – Zacks.com” published on October 11, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Innophos issues interim Q3 results and lowers FY18 guidance; shares down ~12% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold IPHS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 18.36 million shares or 0.23% less from 18.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,977 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. 19,027 are held by Comerica Natl Bank. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 61,535 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.43% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). 1 are held by Huntington Bancorporation. 726,190 were reported by American Century Companies. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1,552 shares. Lorber David A owns 686 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 6,611 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 740,600 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 308 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 133,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 54,997 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Innophos Holdings had 7 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Zacks. As per Friday, December 16, the company rating was downgraded by Sidoti. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was upgraded by Sidoti. Sidoti initiated Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) rating on Thursday, October 20. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Thursday, September 3.