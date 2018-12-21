Axel Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 125% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 682,007 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 2,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,424 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94M, down from 21,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.63. About 4.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. 2,153 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, November 2. 4,311 shares valued at $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $232,838 was made by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. The insider Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.79 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,300 shares. Boston And owns 4,018 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,923 are held by Aviance Cap Ltd Co. Greenwood Gearhart reported 2.48% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co invested 0.78% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fairview Cap Invest Limited Liability Company reported 1,417 shares stake. Cordasco Finance Ntwk stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Martingale Asset Management LP has 524,583 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Rwwm accumulated 7.56% or 164,680 shares. 3,461 were reported by Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co. Macnealy Hoover holds 12,955 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Csu Producer Resources accumulated 3.53% or 6,000 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 32,463 shares stake. Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or reported 0.09% stake.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 3 the stock rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, January 19. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $167.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 16. As per Tuesday, April 4, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. Drexel Hamilton maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. JMP Securities initiated International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Friday, November 20. JMP Securities has “Market Perform” rating and $167 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $13.58 million activity. Willard Elizabeth Kathleen sold $1.95 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Rowles Michael sold $1.41 million worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Friday, November 9. ENLOE ROBERT TED III sold 7,000 shares worth $378,480.

Among 14 analysts covering Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation had 32 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, June 5. The company was initiated on Friday, September 18 by Gabelli. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Northcoast upgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Monday, May 2 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of LYV in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Evercore. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48.0 target in Wednesday, January 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, August 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Jefferies. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Friday, December 22 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Georgia-based Covey Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Credit Suisse Ag holds 275,466 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.16% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.06% or 19,477 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 66,253 shares. Sands Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 95,742 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Management LP has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Invesco Ltd reported 1.13 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Rwc Asset Llp owns 1.1% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 432,656 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gluskin Sheff & Assocs owns 47,654 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Ltd has 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

