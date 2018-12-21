Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 32.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 6,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,462 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.07M, down from 19,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $188.38. About 1.42 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) by 1.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 2,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,570 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.66M, down from 209,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scntfc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $218.09. About 2.17M shares traded or 24.04% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 82.62 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $192.64 million activity. 19,018 shares were sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE, worth $4.16M on Thursday, September 6. Shares for $57.90 million were sold by SMITH BRAD D on Friday, September 14. 5,029 shares valued at $1.01 million were sold by Johnson Gregory N on Monday, November 26. POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Tuesday, August 28. Goodarzi Sasan K sold $16.89 million worth of stock. FLOURNOY MARK J had sold 9,292 shares worth $2.03 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Guardian Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,197 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 2,855 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 202,010 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 53,482 shares. Bogle Ltd Partnership De reported 64,200 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Marshwinds Advisory invested 2.81% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mai Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 1,059 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 8,248 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.93% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 1,196 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Tru reported 1,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 50,495 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.8% or 35,691 shares. Alley Llc owns 23,241 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $177.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,223 shares to 22,423 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 870,177 shares. Moreover, Cap World Invsts has 0.92% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15.41M shares. Mai Mgmt reported 2,675 shares stake. Bp Pcl has invested 0.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bailard Incorporated reported 1,599 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pictet Asset Management reported 3.03 million shares stake. American Registered Advisor Inc holds 6,131 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1,982 shares. 674,710 were reported by Sound Shore Ct. Moreover, Diker Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Marietta Investment Partners Ltd has 2.74% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Omega Advsrs invested in 248,200 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability Company reported 1.35% stake. Accredited Invsts invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. The insider CASPER MARC N sold $31.07 million. Jacks Tyler sold $1.14M worth of stock. On Friday, December 7 Williamson Stephen sold $2.29 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 9,500 shares.

