Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Iradimed (IRMD) by 31.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 52,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,397 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32M, down from 168,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Iradimed for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 64,152 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 95.06% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c

Albert D Mason Inc increased its stake in Ltc Properties Inc. (LTC) by 22.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78 million, up from 33,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Ltc Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 132,006 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has declined 2.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr

Analysts await IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. IRMD’s profit will be $1.09 million for 58.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by IRadimed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Best ETFs & Stocks From the Top Sector of Q3 – Nasdaq" on October 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "8 Stocks to Sell as Each Forms a Death Cross – Yahoo Finance" published on September 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "IRADIMED CORPORATION to Present at 30th Annual Roth Conference – GlobeNewswire" on March 05, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. iRadimed had 9 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, October 31. The stock of IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) earned “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Monday, November 2. Credit Suisse initiated IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) rating on Monday, November 27. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $19.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, April 4. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 31 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Thursday, July 30. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Roth Capital. As per Wednesday, October 5, the company rating was downgraded by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.55, from 3.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold IRMD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.13 million shares or 45.30% less from 3.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 116,397 were accumulated by Mondrian Inv Partners Ltd. Tower Research Llc (Trc) accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 15,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Navellier Assocs Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 93,584 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,338 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,469 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 198,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs reported 15,687 shares. Citigroup accumulated 963 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Pnc Services Gp has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 9,930 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 15,741 shares to 121,718 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bsch Adr (NYSE:SAN) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Among 10 analysts covering LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LTC Properties had 34 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 26 with “Sell”. Mizuho maintained the shares of LTC in report on Wednesday, November 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ to “Neutral” on Thursday, January 5. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, September 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4600 target in Friday, August 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Friday, August 28. The stock of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 28.46 million shares or 1.59% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Blair William Il reported 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Numerixs Investment stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co reported 40,086 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 6,660 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Trust invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 11,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Prtn invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 66,093 shares in its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 289,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 111,979 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 42,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.