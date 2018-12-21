Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 68.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 89,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,218 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23M, down from 131,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 7.06M shares traded or 72.00% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.61M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 1.07M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.15 million for 82.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold KTOS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 75.61 million shares or 1.42% more from 74.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 3.95M shares. 7,415 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prns. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability reported 38,307 shares stake. 68,281 were reported by Weber Alan W. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Trust Department Mb Fin National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 85,838 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Icm Asset Inc Wa has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.66% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 73,631 shares. Montag A & Associates owns 0.14% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 104,890 shares. Wealthtrust holds 370 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Kratos Defense and Security had 35 analyst reports since August 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial given on Monday, August 14. On Thursday, January 19 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 13. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 14. On Tuesday, January 17 the stock rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. SunTrust downgraded the shares of KTOS in report on Friday, July 14 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, June 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 28 by Noble Financial.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc Stock a Bargain or a Big Trap? – Investorplace.com” on April 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Receives Sole Source; Single Award Multi-Year IDIQ Contract from Swedish FMV for High Performance Unmanned Aerial Jet Target Drone Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Gained 11% in September – The Motley Fool” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.8% in Session – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Abraxas Petroleum, Restoration Robotics, Cemex SAB de CV, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $127.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 35,000 shares to 172,251 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 113,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $967,879 activity.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. The insider DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold $3.51 million. Shares for $4.57M were sold by MONSER EDWARD L. The insider Pelch Steven J. sold 6,409 shares worth $475,774.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First In stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.69% or 27,530 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru owns 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 18,438 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 124,894 shares. 760 were accumulated by Ims Mgmt. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,200 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4.97 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 79,006 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 41,248 are held by Richard C Young And Company Limited. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.41% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Far Could Emerson Electric Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Emerson Electric’s FQ4 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Advanced Engineering Valves – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “By How Much Will Emerson Electric Raise Its Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.52M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.