Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 0.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 30,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266.14 million, up from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 1.09M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 49.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 466,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24 million, down from 916,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 258,121 shares traded or 88.38% up from the average. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 7.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.09M shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $259.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 48,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 125 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, August 22 with “Neutral”. Jefferies initiated Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, October 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Monday, May 29. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 27. On Wednesday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Friday, November 17. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $46.0 target. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 25 by Nomura. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 11 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 9,108 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 76,160 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company accumulated 14,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 15,525 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Oppenheimer Co has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,411 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 6,796 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 15,930 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,067 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability holds 7,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aviance Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,417 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.90 million shares.