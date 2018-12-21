Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 25.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01M, down from 27,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 839,956 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 33.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 49,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09M, down from 149,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 50,467 shares traded or 123.86% up from the average. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 35.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 1.06 million shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $17.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 15,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Ocean Rig Udw Inc.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, down 3.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.18 per share. SWK’s profit will be $318.73 million for 13.66 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.44% EPS growth.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $980,557 activity. Ramirez Jaime A also sold $918,219 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares. Another trade for 907 shares valued at $102,428 was bought by Hankin Michael David.

Among 27 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 81 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 10 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, November 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SWK in report on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett has invested 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amica Mutual Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 5,126 shares. First Manhattan owns 14,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Gp has 88,184 shares. Blair William Il reported 7,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital reported 3,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 492,564 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 51,276 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 357,265 shares. Axa invested in 0.22% or 401,051 shares. John G Ullman And has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 28,870 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 21,510 shares. Hartford Investment reported 17,066 shares stake.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $424,027 activity. The insider Centre Partners V – L.P. bought $223,369. $12,150 worth of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was sold by SHIFTAN RONALD.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $86.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 408,749 shares to 472,948 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 184,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicesource Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SREV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold LCUT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 9.53 million shares or 0.41% more from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1,383 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 29,885 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 5,295 shares. 9,800 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Kennedy Capital has invested 0.2% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.3% or 540,700 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 244,766 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,633 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 858 shares. 25,600 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc invested in 187,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Olstein Cap Mgmt LP has 0.31% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 215,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 736 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 34,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings.