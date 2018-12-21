Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 12.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 50,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,782 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.72M, up from 414,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 1.24 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

Loews Corp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 64.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 141,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.13M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 1.97 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 0.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cleararc holds 7,545 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 258,338 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co reported 40,600 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 730,649 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Agf Investments America owns 18,765 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 483,266 shares. Alps Inc reported 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 35,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 56,100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 53,473 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0% or 4,313 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Synovus has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 11,648 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Western Digital (WDC) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Western Digital Corp Stock May Be a Steal – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Top Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Near a 6-Year Low, Is Western Digital a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSTK, C, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. LONG MARK P sold $1.77M worth of stock.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $69 target in Friday, December 11 report. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 21. As per Wednesday, January 27, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. Evercore maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, December 13 with “Buy” rating. Summit Redstone Partners upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WDC in report on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, July 30. Craig Hallum downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, October 26. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Loews Corp, which manages about $13.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente by 105,000 shares to 377,112 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

More news for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” and published on December 20, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock reported 19.91 million shares. Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Inc Ne has invested 1.57% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Principal Group holds 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 480,964 shares. Moreover, Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca has 2.33% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 6,383 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 0.03% or 6,641 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 34,274 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 167,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 89,663 shares. 49,200 were accumulated by Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 150,549 shares. Argent Trust reported 10,219 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 14,189 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Creative Planning has 12,468 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $189,132 activity. Shares for $268,726 were sold by Quinn John S on Monday, July 16. 1,500 shares were bought by Subramanian Guhan, worth $48,465. 2,000 shares valued at $53,094 were bought by Zarcone Dominick P on Friday, October 26.