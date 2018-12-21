Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 89.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $230,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $101.65. About 680,269 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 62.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 5,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $360,000, down from 8,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 1.36M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30M for 28.85 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 36,186 shares. 161,700 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Cape Ann Fincl Bank accumulated 1.25% or 9,936 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 30,700 shares. 708 are owned by Capstone Inv Advsr Llc. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 2,150 shares. Coastline Tru Co holds 11,535 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 451,730 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Df Dent And Company Incorporated reported 32,419 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.35% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 123,820 shares. Axa reported 584,042 shares. Private Asset holds 0.03% or 1,862 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.72% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Robert W. Baird. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, January 25 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 22 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 23. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 1. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 19 by S&P Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C. CROOM MARSHALL A had sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80M.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Mogu’s stock falls in NYSE debut after IPO priced at low end of expected range – MarketWatch” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Conagra’s stock tumbles toward multi-year low after earnings beat, but sales and outlook miss – MarketWatch” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next For General Mills After Encouraging Q2? (NYSE:GIS) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,825 shares to 195,721 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Tuesday, November 10. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Monday, March 28 report. On Friday, December 8 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, September 13 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, September 29. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $85.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, December 10 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 27. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Thursday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 26 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 48,741 were reported by Jefferies Gru Ltd. 2,240 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd. City has 0.5% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15,812 shares. 740 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.36% or 16,875 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services stated it has 11,946 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 369 shares. Dakota Wealth Management stated it has 2,015 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 1 shares. Nuwave Management accumulated 2,726 shares. Northern Trust reported 3.47 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.73 million shares. Millennium invested in 659,299 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 1.48M shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. retailers prep for new tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Let’s Talk About Dollar General – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Dollar Tree vs. Dollar General – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.